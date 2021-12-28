A Kelowna firm that runs an online marketplace focused on vegan foods has bought out a second U.S. company.
Vejii has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire VedgeCo, with operations in California, Hawaii, and Georgia, for as much as $6 million.
The deal will enable firms that already market themselves on Vejii to individual consumers to also gain access to a large buying network of restaurants and independent grocers.
“The acquisition of VedgeCo will allow us to add a new revenue stream while increasing our buying power and margins with large brands, and also adding tremendous value for the brands on our platform,” Darren Gill, chief operating officer of Vejii, said in a Tuesday release.
“As restaurants and grocers expand their plant-based offerings, we will be strategically positioned to serve them while helping plant-based brands scale their business by offering those brands to national distribution through the VedgeCo wholesale platform,” Gill said.
In November, Vejii bought Veg Essentials, a U.S. competitor.
Vejii began trading in November on the Canadian Securities Exchange at 21.5 cents a share. Currently, the share price is 20 cents.