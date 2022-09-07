Interest is scant so far in running for election this fall as a director of the Central Okanagan Regional District.
As of Wednesday, only Kevin Kraft has filed his nomination papers for Electoral Area East director. The area includes the unincorporated areas of Ellison and Joe Riche east of Kelowna, and has an estimated population of 4,800.
No one has filed nomination papers signalling their intention to run for election as the Electoral Area West director, although incumbent Wayne Carson said last week he would run again. The area has a population of 12,000, and includes unincorporated Westside areas as well as people living on Westbank First Nation lands.
Most regional directors are councillors from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland. As directors of the regional district, they get paid about $20,000 in addition to the salaries they draw from the municipalities.
The two directors who are elected directly by voters get paid slightly more, about $25,000.
As with all B.C. municipalities, Friday at 4 p.m. is the deadline for people wanting to contest the Electoral Area elections to submit their nomination packages to the regional district offices on KLO Road.
The civic election is Oct. 15.