Two of seven regions in the Central Okanagan reported no new cases of COVID-19 last week.
There were no reported infections in Lake Country or the rural areas on the west and east sides of Okanagan Lake, a category that includes Peachland.
Keremeos, Summerland, Armstrong, and Enderby also reported no new cases from June 15-21.
Within the greater Kelowna area, there were five regions where new case counts per 100,000 of population dropped: Glenmore 3 (down from seven a week earlier); Downtown/Central Kelowna 4 (down from five); Lake Country 0 (down from six), Rural/Peachland 0 (down from 16), and Rutland 4 (down from eight).
New infections rose slightly in West Kelowna from three to seven, and they were up in the Mission from one to seven.
While new cases of COVID-19 have been steadily declining for weeks in Rutland, the area still has Kelowna's lowest adult vaccination rate, at 65%.
The average vaccination rate in the six Kelowna sub-regions is 72%, slightly below the provincial average of 77.2%.
People over age 50 have a significantly higher vaccination rate. The highest rate among this age range is in the Okanagan Mission area of Kelowna, at 86%.
Across B.C., there are 90% fewer new cases being reported each day than was the case in early April, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says in its most recent situation report.
Hospitalizations are down 85%, as are the number of hospital patients being treated in intensive care, the BCCDC says.