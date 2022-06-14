A Ukrainian pastor who was arrested and interrogated by Russian troops will come to Kelowna next week.
Dmitry Bodyu is coming to the Okanagan to express his gratitude for the $20,000 in humanitarian donations raised by members of a Lake Country Alliance Church. He will be accompanied by two church leaders from Warsaw who have used the money to help house, feed, and care for Ukrainian refugees in the Polish capital.
Bodyu was arrested on March 19 in Melitopol, one of the first Ukrainian cities captured by the Russians after the invasion began in late February. He was held captive for a week before finally being freed and escaped to Poland.
Bodyu and Polish nationals Jonasz Topilolo and Krzysztof Zareba will speak at the church, 12025 Oceola Rd., on June 23 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.