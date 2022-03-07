Students were quickly brought inside a Kelowna school this morning after the neighborhood was disrupted by a traffic accident.
"Staff at North Glenmore Elementary brought students inside upon arrival at school this morning, on a recommendation from the RCMP and out of an abundance of caution," Central Okanagan Public Schools deputy superintendent Terry Beaudy said in a release.
"The school has returned to regular routines," Beaudry said.
Witnesses say two vehicles were involved in a serious crash about 8 a.m. Monday near the corner of Glenmore Road and Snowsell Street.
An officer at the scene told a bystander the area was an active crime scene.
Kelowna RCMP say an investigation is underway and more information will be provided.