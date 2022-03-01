After a perfectly ordinary February, March has begun with the proverbial lamb-like conditions.
The average high last month in Kelowna was 4.2 C, compared to the long-term average for February of 4 C, Environment Canada says.
The average of all daytime highs and overnight lows was minus 0.1 C, compared to the long-term average of minus 0.9 C.
Total precipitation, which includes rain and melted snow, was 13 mm, almost all of it coming on the last day of the month. A typical February sees 19 mm of precipitation in Kelowna.
After a forecast high of 11 C for Tuesday, the rest of the week will see maximum daily temperatures around the seasonal average of 7 C for early March.
While more dreary conditions are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, full sun is expected from Friday through at least Monday. No significant winds are expected, so it's not a baaaaad forecast at all.