People should stop and say hello to the homeless on the streets of Kelowna, a new campaign suggests.
An animated 30-second video is at the centre of the campaign, which organizers say is aimed at ending the stigma experienced by those who are homeless.
In the video, a father and a daughter are walking along a sidewalk when the girl sees a man and woman in an alley. Initially frightened, the girl relaxes when the man shows her a peace sign and the woman waves at her.
The father, who had been talking on his cellphone seemingly oblivious to the homeless couple, walks back to smile and wave at the man and woman.
The tagline to the video is ‘Don’t let stigma overshadow your humanity. Let’s face homelessness together instead’.
Called ‘Face Homelessness’, the campaign was launched Wednesday by the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society.
“When you experience homelessness, people tend to treat you poorly, ignore you entirely, or make assumptions about how you ended up there,” Stephanie Krehbiel, a member of the Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness, said in a release distributed by the society.
It was Krehbiel and other circle members who came up with the new campaign, the society says.
“Stigma causes more than hurt feelings,” said Stephanie Gauthier, the society’s executive director. “It’s traumatizing for those who face it every day and it can block access to things that are considered necessary to begin the journey away from homelessness, like a safe place to stay each night, even something as simple as getting an ID.”
About 2,000 people experience homelessness in Kelowna each year, the society says. Almost one-quarter have Indigenous ancestry, the society says.
Other aspects of the ‘Face Homelessness’ campaign include encouraging people to support projects aimed at ending homelessness and donating to organizations that assist the unhoused.
For more information, see journeyhome.ca/stigma