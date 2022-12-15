A Kelowna woman and her influencer partner have won a $100,000 U.S. prize after coming out on top of the Lego Masters TV show.
Stacey Roy and Nicholas Della Mora built the best creations in the eyes of the judges though the 13 weeks of competition, which reached a finale on Wednesday night.
“I am in shock. This is the best moment of my life!” Roy said on the show after they were named the winners.
A tearful Della Mora, from Toronto, said: “Lego has literally been my thing for my entire life. I can only imagine how excited the little kid Nick would have been to know that this would happen.”
Roy and Della Mora host their own live-streaming show and they were selected to be contestants on the program because of their passion for Lego and bubbly personalities. Their path to victory was not straightforward, as they were nearly eliminated twice during the competition.
The three finalist teams-of-two were all Canadians, a first for the show. Host Will Arnett, whose deadpan humour kept the show fizzing, is also Canadian.
Through the competition, the teams were tasked with building castles, rocket ships, golf courses, and even motorized mini-cars they then had to race around a track. Points were awarded for imagination, creativity, detail, and the inclusion of personal touches.
Roy and Della Mora’s final winning build was a whimsical bookcase that referenced their own personal histories.
When the season began in September, Roy said in an interview with The Daily Courier that she’d been a fan of Lego since she was a girl, building elaborate creations with her father which they would then happily destroy, also a common fate for the builds produced on the show.
Relatives of the finalists were flown to Atlanta for the taping of the last show, a fact unknown to the competitors until their families walked on stage.
“I hope to show girls that, whatever it is that you’re passionate about, you should go for it,” she said. “Like, girls can do everything. And if building Lego is that, go for it, and give it everything you’ve got.”