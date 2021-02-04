An live-in recovery house for youth with addictions is getting closer thanks to some huge donations.
The Bridge Youth and Family Services Youth Recovery House campaign collected more than $300,000 in December, bringing its total to $867,000.
Dean Reidt and Debbie Hubbard contributed $100,000.
“We both grew up in rural Saskatchewan and know that it takes a village to raise a child. We live in downtown Kelowna and see young people on the streets and back lanes around us struggling with addictions. We also learned that there are currently no live-in treatment centres for youth in the Okanagan and that in addition to the COVID crisis there is also an opioid crisis. We just couldn’t stand by and watch. We wanted to be part of the solution,” the couple said in a statement.
An anonymous $175,000 donation was also received.
“Almost overnight, our goal was within sight, the dream became a reality thanks to these incredibly generous gifts,” said Kelly Paley, director of fund development.
The youth recovery house will be a place for young people under 19 who are experiencing addiction to receive live-in treatment. Currently, B.C. has less than 70 publicly funded youth treatment beds. In the Okanagan, there are no treatment centres for youth under the age of 17.
The Bridge needs $1 million to support opening Phase 1 of the recovery house.
The Bridge will continue to apply for grants and seek private donations to secure the resources needed to open the facility. Donations are accepted through the Youth Recovery House website, youthrecoveryhouse.ca, or by contacting Paley at 250-763-0456.