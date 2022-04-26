A backyard poultry flock in Kelowna has the avian flu, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed.
The infected premises has been placed under quarantine by the CFIA.
The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture has notified producers within a 12-kilometre radius of the positive test result, the provincial ministry announced in a news release Monday night.
The H5N1 avian influenza virus is described as highly pathogenic, meaning it can cause severe illness and death in birds, according to a CFIA fact sheet.
Owners of small or backyard flocks are urged to be vigilant and have appropriate preventative measures in place. Measures include eliminating or reducing opportunities for poultry to encounter wild birds, reducing human access to the flock, and increased cleaning, disinfection, and sanitization of all things (including clothing and footwear) when entering areas where flocks are housed.
Small and backyard flock owners with general inquiries should call the Small and Backyard Flock Permitting Hotline at 604-855-8255.
The Ministry of Agriculture provides diagnostic services for commercial and small-flock poultry. Call 1-800-661-9903 to report unexplained poultry illnesses or mortalities.
The avian flu was also recently reported at a North Okanagan farm. As a result, the owners of all commercial poultry flocks in B.C. with more than 100 birds were ordered to move their operations indoors until the spring migration season ends in May.
A bald eagle in Delta also recently tested positive for avian flu, the ministry said.