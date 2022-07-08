Vaccines better adapted to fighting Omicron variants of COVID-19 will be available in B.C. in the fall, the province announced on Friday.
As well, more people will be eligible for COVID-19 booster shots in the fall, the province announced.
People over 70, those living in long-term care, the immunocompromised and Indigenous people over 55 have already been eligible for second booster shots.
Soon, anyone over 12 will be eligible for a second booster.
Although people are advised to wait until the fall to receive their booster, those under 70 who got their last shot six months or more ago and who feel they have unique or special circumstances, can make an appointment for a second booster through the COVID-19 vaccine call centre at 1-833-838-2323.
Vaccinations for children aged six months to four years are subject to Health Canada approval and are anticipated to be coming soon. But parents are encouraged to register their child now online at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.