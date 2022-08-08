Two familiar faces will be squaring off to regain the position of chief of the Westbank First Nation, according to the final list of candidates for the WFN election set for Sept. 15.
Roxanne Lindley, a one-term chief who lost to Christopher Derickson in the 2019 election, will be running against Robert Louie, who had been WFN chief from 1986 to 1996 and from 2002 to 2016.
Louie, who owns Indigenous World Winery, was chief during WFN’s push for the ill-fated Lake Okanagan Wellness Centre, a private for-profit hospital. Lindley, daughter of Norman Lindley, the bands first chief, defeated Louie by 34 votes in 2016 to become its first female chief.
Former WFN Chief Christopher Derickson resigned last June, alleging a lack of competency, integrity and moral courage within WFN council following the unauthorized and undervalued sale of 147 acres of land owned by the band in Peachland.
Seventeen candidates are vying for four positions including three incumbents hoping for re-election: Andrea Alexander, Fernanda Alexander, first elected to council in 2016 and Jordan Coble; Brian Eli, who was defeated in the 2019 after some 25 years on council and Thomas Konek, defeated in the 2019 election after winning a seat in 2016. Also running are Angie Derrickson and Jennifer Money, currently on the WFN economic development commission; Raf De Guevara, Harold Derickson Sr., Douglas Derrickson, Emma Dovell, Jolene Esau, Candace Jack, Tasha Mae Swite, Llana Teichroeb, Sara Tronson and Albert Wilson.
There are approximately 855 Westbank First Nation members.