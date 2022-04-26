A Kelowna a cappella group has come through the challenges of practising together during a pandemic thanks to the generosity of the owner of a car dealership.
The White Sails chorus had no place to sing together after the weather turned too cold last November for them to continue their rehearsals outdoors.
"It was kind of fun practising outdoors, but there were lots of people walking by and dogs barking," chorus singer Anita Bakker recalled Monday. "Zoom was also a problem, because we couldn't hear each other in real time."
"We could just turn the volume off and sing by ourselves to a recorded tape, but that wasn't so great either," she said.
Bakker had the idea of contacting Manse Binkley, owner of Harmony Honda, and a sponsor of White Sails.
“I wondered if we might be able to use the dealership showroom after hours and without any hesitation, Manse said, ‘Yes’,” Bakker recalled Monday. “The showroom and service bay gave us space to safely distance and allowed us to practice our craft.”
Chorus members rehearsed at Harmony Honda once a week from November until two weeks ago. With the easing of pandemic restrictions, White Sails has now returned to regular Tuesday evening rehearsals at the Kelowna Bible Chapel, 1423 Vineyard St.
White Sails will mark its 51st anniversary in May. The group presents concerts, travels to competitions, and is available for private bookings.
“We’re looking for new members to enjoy the rewards of singing and spreading joy to others,” Bakker said. For more information, see whitesailschorus.com or send an email to whitesailsmembers@gmail.com