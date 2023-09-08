As people drive away from their homes after their neighbourhood has been ordered to evacuate during a disaster, most will be wondering if their homes will still be there when they return.
Some homes are, but some are not, however the people driving away knowing they have proper insurance coverage are the ones who will sleep better at night (even if it’s in an evacuation shelter).
As warmer weather and wildfires appear to go hand in hand in the Okanagan, consumers should make sure their property is protected when summer takes hold.
According to Catastrophe Indices and Quantifications Inc., 2022 was the third worst year in Canadian history for insured losses across Canada with insured damage for severe weather events reaching $3.1 billion.
The highest year of losses on record was 2016, when the Fort McMurray Wildfire in Alberta accounted for about 75 per cent of national losses; however, 2022 saw disasters from across the country, including $300 million in insured damage from summer storms in Western Canada, $1 billion from a derecho, a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms, in Ontario and Quebec and $800 million from Hurricane Fiona in Atlantic Canada.
Steven Harris, a licensed insurance broker with LowestRates.ca said fire is a generally a total loss.
“There’s rarely partial losses in those examples,” Harris said. “It’s expensive and it’s traumatic as well for the individuals.
Harris is seeing the value on claims rising post-pandemic, driven by inflation and supply chain issues including getting material to build a house, the rising cost of computers and clothing and in the case of a loss of a home, increased costs for hotels and long-term rentals.
Everybody should talk to their own brokers about their individual policies and review their evaluations on their home to make sure their limits are adequate, said Heike Mackriss, branch manager for the Kelowna and West Kelowna Johnston Meier Insurance Agencies.
His company has been busy with clients impacted by the Grouse Complex wildfire, which includes the McDougall Creek wildfire as well as the Clifton/McKinley fire in Kelowna and the Lake Country wildfire.
Personal property limits for homeowners are not normally a big issue because it’s all based on the percentage of the house value, Mackriss said.
However, Harris said those who own a condo or who are renting usually underestimate the value of their contents. “You might see some people looking around saying ‘I have $20,000 or $30,000 of contents’, when the reality is, when you add things up, they’re not on sale and we’re replacing old for new, maybe it’s $50,000 maybe $60,000 or more,” said Harris. “I think it’s really important to go through that inventory exercise and understand what is the value of the contents that I own, so at the time of loss, I am covered.”
Consumers should keep a log, take photos or videos of their personal property and keep that information either virtually or off site.
“I always encourage people to open all their nooks and crannies and take photos of all their drawers,” said Mackriss. “You can’t possibly remember every single item that you own.”
“It’s always up to you to prove your loss,” she added. “If you are a person with some high value items or antiques, photos tell the best story.”
While for homeowners, Harris said the contents limit based on a percentage of the value of the dwelling is sufficient, the challenge for consumers are the limits on types of personal property such as jewellery.
“You can have limits of $5,000, which for an engagement ring, wedding ring or some type of other forms of jewelry doesn’t stretch too far,” Harris said.
Bicycles will also generally have a cap as well as business equipment at home all kinds of fine art.
Harris said insurance companies will generally have the option to purchase a rider by endorsement for increased coverage; for example, a consumer could get an appraisal on jewelry and schedule coverage for $10,000 to make sure they are adequately protected.
People should review their policies before wildfire season, not when the flames are bearing down on their neighbourhood.
Mackriss told the cautionary tale of one couple who bought a new personal contents policy to cover $30,000’s worth, but once a fire started wanted to increase that limit to $50,000.
“You can’t increase limits, you can’t get new coverage with most insurance companies if there’s an active fire within 25 kilometres,” she said.
If on the fire map, the dots are green, meaning the fire is under control, Mackriss said they can write a policy; however, if it’s any other colour such as red or yellow, most insurance companies will not bind coverage if it’s within the 25 or 50 km. radius, depending on the insurance company.
Because of this, people who are buying a house at this time of year shouldn’t wait for the week before closing to get their home insurance, Mackriss said, in case of fire.
“We have a 30-day window that we can bind coverage,” she said.
Consumers should also take note of their additional living expenses limits. On a homeowner’s policy it’s generally 10 per cent or sometimes 20 per cent of the of the property’s replacement cost; however, those who own a condo should check to make sure they have sufficient limits for additional living expenses.
“If it’s a condo complex that’s going to take two years to rebuild, you’re going to need $3,000 a month now to rent a place,” said Mackriss, adding they try to get people to make sure their limit covers two years of payments somewhere else.
Harris noted that in the case of catastrophic scenarios such as a fire loss of homes in a large spread area, rebuilding efforts can take a long time. Depending on their risk tolerance, consumers can consider purchasing extra coverage if they’re in an area that’s prone to wildfire or other types of severe weather situations.
Mackriss noted many people who were ordered out of their homes during the wildfires were fortunate to be able to go to friends and family. Insurance companies just pay a flat or per diem for when people are out of their house and many companies don’t even require receipts.
Mackriss warned, however, that people who were out only a few days may want to consider whether they want to proceed with that type of claim because their rates will go up.
Consumers have to consider how much they spent while out of their homes, their deductible and how long they will lose a claim free discount on their policy, if they have one, said Harris. Their broker or agent can help them understand the consequences.
While two major insurance writers in California are no longer writing fire insurance in the state, Mackriss doesn’t see such limitations in Canada at this time.
“This last couple of years and this year in particular, it’s been a nasty year,” she said, adding nothing happens quickly and companies would have to go through governing legislation to make any kind of changes to insurance policies.
While fire has been on the minds of many this year, Harris said one of the most common causes of loss in Canada is water damage. The coverage for water damage from an insurance company can vary market to market and there are different types.
Some such as a dishwasher pipe that bursts or a waterbed leaking would be included in a typical policy, but extended water coverage such as sewer backup, when sewage backs up into your house, is generally optional coverage
Other optional coverage include ground water, when the ground table becomes so saturated with water, it enters into your home.
Harris said it’s important for consumers to understand what type coverage they have on their policy and what their risks are based on where they live.
Licensed insurance professionals can walk consumers through the language of their policy to help them understand the terms and conditions of coverage, as well as calculate their risk and needs, Harris said.