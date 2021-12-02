A 3.49% municipal tax hike is being proposed for Kelowna property owners in 2022.
If approved by council, the proposed budget would see the owner of a typical single-family home worth $900,000 pay $2,277 in municipal taxes next year.
That would be an increase of $76 over what they paid this year.
This figure does not include school taxes, regional district taxes, hospital board taxes, and other various charges, which can almost double the total taxation demand.
Since Colin Basran was first elected mayor in 2014, Kelowna’s municipal taxes have risen 29%. Over the same period, the Canadian inflation rate has been 14%, the Bank of Canada says.
Nevertheless, compared to other B.C. cities, Kelowna has one of the province’s lowest property tax regimes, city officials say.
Of B.C. cities included in a survey of property taxes, Kelowna’s charge for a typical single-family homeowner was sixth-lowest and about $300 below the provincial average.
In total, the city plans to collect $163.2 million from Kelowna property owners next year.
The provisional 2022 budget proposes the addition of 10 new RCMP officers at the Kelowna detachment, expansion of the CNC on Gordon Drive, and development of DeHart Park in the Lower Mission.
Council will get a high-level look at the provisional 2022 budget on Monday and then go through the document in greater detail next Thursday.
Recent practice, despite the hours of deliberation given to the process, has been for council to make few, if any significant reductions to the productions. Sometimes, the tax rate is increased.