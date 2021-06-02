A former Kelowna police officer who pleaded guilty Wednesday to breach of trust met his female victims at crime scenes, traffic stops, and even the RCMP lock-up.
But no matter how Brian Burkett encountered them, the way he tried to personally engage them afterwards was similar.
Once he had their phone number, he'd start to text the women after his official duties with them had ended.
In one case, he told a woman he'd taken to the hospital that he'd noticed she hadn't been wearing a bra, and told her she was beautiful.
Another time, he stopped a female motorist, had her car towed away for driving while prohibited, then took her home himself. He stopped en route at a liquor store at her request, then followed up with personal texts and phone calls.
Another time, he oversaw the release of a woman from the RCMP lock-up, texted later to ask if she was okay, then gave her $400 to pay some bills.
Though circumstances of seven counts were read aloud in court on Wednesday, Burkett pleaded guilty to one count of breach of trust by a public officer.
"I'm sorry for my actions. They're not who I am," Burkett told the judge.
Burkett said he has been trying to rebuild his life after what he called the "most humbling, and scariest, and humiliating time of my life".
He did not apologize directly to his victims. Burkett, who left the RCMP in 2017, also faces civil lawsuits.
The Crown has asked for a jail term of between six months and one year, saying an aggravating factor was that Burkett preyed upon vulnerable women.
The defence has suggested a conditional sentence with no jail time, saying mitigating factors included Burkett's guilty pleas that spared his victims testifying, and his lack of a criminal record.
Sentence will be pronounced at a later date.