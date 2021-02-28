Okanagan College has received a grant that may help students reduce the costs of buying text books.
Web services librarian Roen Janyk with a group of OC employees and student union representatives will use the $10,000 grant to develop and open education strategy and action plan.
Part of the open education concept involves using course material that is free or available greatly reduced costs for students.
According to BC Campus, OC ranks sixth in the province among institutions in terms of savings generated for students by the use of open educational resources, with cumulative savings of nearly $750,000 since BC Campus and OC began tracking it in 2013.
BC Campus is a government-funded organization that helps post-secondary institutions find different ways of doing things.
“The creation of an OER strategy at OC is something we have been hoping to develop for a long time now,” said Janyk in a college news release. “We are really excited to be engaging with students and staff on this initiative.”
“This grant will enable faculty and instructors to have a point person at their own institution to learn more about developing and adopting open education content,” she added. “I am looking forward to having time to devote to open education, and work with colleagues across Canada and B.C. who are working on similar projects at their own institutions.”