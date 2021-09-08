Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 5,440 more British Columbians got a COVID-19 vaccination first shot.
That boosted the number of people aged 12 and older who've been at least partially vaccinated from 85.1% to 85.2%.
Similarly, those who've had both necessary shots rose from 77.6% of the eligible population to 77.7%.
But 814 new cases of COVID-19, including the largest share of 272 cases in the Interior Health region, were also confirmed between Tuesday and Wednesday.
That's considerably above the seven-day rolling average of 670 cases that was reported on Monday.
In mid-July, an average of only 52 people a day were testing positive for COVID-19 across B.C.
And the number of people being treated in hospital for the disease rose by six, to 261, with 129 of them in intensive care.
Almost half of all those people currently hospitalized for COVID19 are being treated at hospitals in the Interior Health region, which has only 15% of B.C.'s population.
Seventy-nine percent of those people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across B.C. had not received even one of the two necessary vaccination shots.
A total of 205 people in the Interior Health region have died of the disease, among the 1,842 fatalities in B.C. attributable to COVID-19.