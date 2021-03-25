New cases of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna ticked down last week, from 13-a-day to 10-a-day.
The drop in infections reverses three consecutive weeks of increasing case counts in the Central Okanagan.
New daily cases in greater Kelowna peaked at 50 in the first week of December 2020. Since then, new daily infections have trended down through nine weeks, and risen slightly in five weeks.
Lowest transmission rates were seen in mid-February, when five people a day in greater Kelowna were testing positive for COVID-19.
Across the Okanagan, which has a population of 391,000, about 72 people were becoming infected in early December. After mostly steady decline, about 20 people a day are now testing positive.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases updated community-specific information on COVID-19 infection rates every Wednesday.
Last week, there were 18 new cases in the Vernon area and only one new case in the Penticton area. That compares to 26 and seven, respectively, the week before.
Declining case numbers in the Okanagan runs counter to the provincial picture, where new daily infections have risen about 20% above the level seen in early March.
On Wednesday, it was announced that 716 new cases had been confirmed, not far off the peak one-day number so far this year of 761, on Jan. 7.
As of March 13, 89,134 British Columbians had tested positive for COVID-19, 4,759 people had been treated in hospital for the disease, and 1,411 people had died from it.
Thirty percent of those who've died were over 90; 37% were between the ages of 80 and 90; and 20% were between the ages of 70 and 80.
Five per cent of those who died were between the ages of 30 and 60; this age group accounts for 41% of the B.C. population.