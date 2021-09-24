People who live in Kelowna’s southern suburbs should expect traffic congestion to continue indefinitely into the future, a new city transportation plan states.
Those who want to avoid long delays on the roads should consider working from home, carpooling or driving outside rush hours, the plan suggests.
Although some road improvements are envisioned in the Southwest Mission, such as upgrades to two roundabouts, it’s neither cost-effective nor desirable to make driving to and from the area easier, city planners say.
“The reality is the Southwest Mission will continue to experience traffic congestion, as the driving demand from the area exceeds what is feasible to provide in terms of roadway supply,” says a summary of the 20-year transportation plan going to city council on Monday.
“Seeking to eliminate congestion would require cost-prohibitive road expansions that would negatively impact existing neighbourhoods and encourage even more driving and emissions,” the plan states.
“The best approach for managing peak-hour traffic congestion in this area will be to encourage residents to work from home, share rides, or drive during off-peak hours as much as possible,” the plan states.
Overall and across the city, road improvements take a back seat to other transportation initiatives planned between now and 2040, such as increased funding for transit, bus-only lanes on major roads and more bike paths.
The plan “emphasizes moving more people with biking, walking, and transit,” the report states, although road connections are said to be “still an important part of the plan.”
Of the $65 million in average annual spending outlined in the plan, $20 million would go to maintenance and renewal of existing infrastructure, $19 million would go to transit, $15 million would go to new road connections, and $12 million would go to bike paths and wider sidewalks.
Building more roads and increasing the capacity of existing ones, the plan states, is generally not advisable because that would encourage more people to drive, create more greenhouse gas emissions, cause climate change and thus “contribute to extreme heat, fires, and floods.”
Major aspects to the plan include:
— Extending Clement Avenue from its current dead-end at Spall Road east to Highway 33 but only as a two-lane road, rather than the kind of expressway that would provide an alternative to Highway 97 that was once planned
— Investing more in the transit system to double ridership by the year 2040
— Quadrupling the number of trips made by bike
A separate report not attached to the transportation plan, the 2018 Okanagan Travel Survey, found that 97% of households have at least one vehicle. It also found that 85% of all trips are made by private vehicle. Transit accounts for 2.8% of all trips, walking accounts for 7.8%, and cycling accounts for 1.6%.
Although these percentages are Valley-wide, the share of people who rely on vehicles to get where they’re going is even higher in the Kelowna area, the survey found.
Each vehicle in Kelowna is driven an average of 22 kilometres every day, that study found.
Because methods used by the city to draw public consultation on the proposed 20-year transportation plan involved opt-in responses from people interested in the topic, rather than statistically-reliable surveys, it does not necessarily represent community sentiment.
Council is expected to endorse the plan in principle on Monday then invite public comment before final adoption.