“We’re arranging for extra police to be on stand-by at the service in case we have any interference, which I’m sure there will be,” branch president Darlene McCaffery said Wednesday in an interview.
“I’m maybe erring on the side of caution, because I suspect there will be people there saying things that are offensive to our veterans,” she said.
The 2020 Remembrance Day service in City Park was cancelled in favour of an online one due to the pandemic. Last year, an unofficial, little-publicized in-person event was held, but proceedings were disrupted by anti-vaxxers who railed against public health orders and vaccine mandates.
“As many of us realize, we are in the midst of World War III,” a woman said into a microphone. She was booed and jeered but kept speaking as people in the crowd told her to be quiet and others tried briefly to take her microphone away.
Some in the crowd were highly agitated by the woman’s speech-making, saying it was particularly offensive and out of place at a Remembrance Day service. “Why don’t you bugger off?” an elderly veteran with a chest full of medals and ribbons said to the woman after striding up to her.
At one point, the crowd began singing O Canada, apparently in an attempt to drown out the woman’s speech. Though emotions and tensions were high, there were no physical confrontations.
In May of this year, Linda Denise Jackson was charged under a rarely-used section of the Criminal Code that prohibits disruption of a worship service or an event with a “moral, social, or benevolent purpose”. Jackson’s next court appearance is Oct. 31.
Asked if the fact a charge was laid after last year’s Remembrance Day service might not discourage those with anti-vaccine views from showing up again this year, McCaffery said: “No, not that particular group, I don’t think.
“Anyway, if they do come, I mean everybody’s welcome, it’s their Canada too. If they’re patriots, they’ll stand silently back and honour our veterans. But the RCMP will be there should there be a disruption.”
Given this will be the first full-scale Remembrance Day service in Kelowna since 2019, held against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, McCaffery said. “I kind of suspect we’ll have a bigger crowd out than usual,” she said.
Mayor Colin Basran will receive the first poppy in the Legion’s annual Remembrance Day campaign on Thursday, with the city-wide collection on behalf of veterans’ programs and medical equipment beginning on Friday.