A UBC researcher, who may soon be studying the impact of heatwaves and climate change in the Okanagan, is warning that we have to think about planting more vegetation in Valley cities and giving trees spaces to grow.
Dr. Melissa McHale, an associate professor in the Department of Forest Resources Management, studies public health impacts of extreme hot weather, risk factors and protective strategies.
“I study semi-arid cities and hope to actually start studying Kelowna in the near future. I am writing a proposal to do so as we speak,” she said.
“I think the biggest thing Kelowna has to consider is the kind of development it invests in, and how it is going to manage the water tradeoffs associated with vegetated landscapes in the city.”
Her questions mostly concern effective nature-based solutions at the neighbourhood scale for mitigating increased urban heating.
“In reality, management of large and continuous green spaces that have extensive tree canopy, irrigated landscapes and some water features will probably have the most cooling potential during extreme heat events. I think every neighbourhood needs one.”
There is, of course, a water cost associated with this kind of landscape, she said, but it is important to consider the role trees can also play in reducing the amount of irrigation needed in human-managed landscapes.
“This is a very semi-arid-city kind of question for places like Kelowna, but most cities are worried about the high cost of irrigation and want to save water for drinking rather than being poured on landscapes. Plus, even in areas that get significant rainfall, heat events can burn up landscapes. So having tree shade is important during these times,” she said.
“I am not always a ‘trees-are-the-answer’ kind of person even though I spend my life studying their contribution to ecosystem function and the provisioning of ecosystem services.
“However, the more I get asked this question on how to mitigate increased urban heating and I think about human comfort and well-being, and I see how impervious our cities are becoming, I can’t help but point out how obvious it is that we need to think seriously about vegetating our cities, and give trees spaces to grow,” she said.
“We are not going to save ourselves with street trees alone or simplistic overarching tree canopy goals for cities.”
“Plus, this move toward big houses and small parcels that we are seeing in some cities – we were seeing it all along the Colorado Front Range from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs – may be promoting increased water consumption for irrigation.
“Small parcels cannot support large trees but everyone wants them to be green. And no one thinks about how much water it takes to make them green because they are small. Yet in the end, a lot of small parcels being kept green will eat up a lot of water but not do as much for heat mitigation.”