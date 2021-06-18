A town-owned transmitter, originally set up in 1980 to pirate U.S. pay-per-view television services, should finally be turned off in Peachland, municipal managers say.
The communication tower and satellite dishes alongside Highway 97 are now only used to re-broadcast the signal from CBC Radio 2.
When the facility went off-line recently, hardly anybody in the town of 5,200 people cared, with only three complaints being made to the town.
"Although it is possible that other listeners noticed the outage but did not take the time to report it, this remains an extremely low percentage of the district's population," town operations director Shawn Grundy writes in a report going to council next Tuesday.
The station usually requires little maintenance other than weed-control and routine inspection every three months.
But Health Canada regulations for electromagnetic fields produced by radio broadcasting sites have changed and the town faces a bill of $4,500 for a professional assessment of the facility. And there's the prospect of considerable expense beyond that if upgrades are deemed necessary.
Given all that, Grundy says, the best option for the town is simply to let the station go dark.
If council agrees, it would be an inauspicious end for an operation that sparked a fair degree of delight and controversy when it was established 41 years ago
"It was a semi-illegal operation," recalls Don Wilson, a long-time Peachlander who runs the town's museum and archives.
In 1980, as cable TV service was still expanding across Canada, no big provider wanted to install the necessary equipment in tiny Peachland.
A group of volunteers, one a Second World War vet named Al Barrett with experience as an electrical engineer, proposed the town set up satellite dishes, pluck U.S. signals like HBO and Cinemax from the air, and then use a transmitter to rebroadcast them for free to Peachlanders.
Unsurprisingly, it was a popular idea.
Town council even kicked in tens of thousands of dollars and bought some land from BC Hydro to set up the Peachland Communication Society.
"The town clerk, he'd leave the room whenever the topic of the society came up, because he knew what we were doing could get us in trouble," said Wilson, who was also a Peachland councillor and the town's fire chief.
Eventually, a cable TV firm got a licence to operate in Peachland. They filed a complaint against the society with the CRTC, the federal broadcast regulator, and the jig was up.
"The big guys shut us down," Wilson said.
Although the society long ago shed its piracy origins, it continued for many years to rebroadcast other public offerings, like the BC Knowledge Network, getting an annual operating grant of $3,000 from the town.
By 2014, the rise of digital services had left few people reliant on over-the-air signals for television and the society dissolved. Members turned over the group's bank balance of $24,480, which is still held in a town reserve.
A council resolution of Aug. 28, 2014 thanked the society members "for their many years of service to the community".