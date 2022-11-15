Some people voted in last month’s Kelowna civic election who weren’t entitled to do so, Coun. Ron Cannan says.
Cannan said at Monday’s meeting that he has spoken with residents of Ellison, an unincorporated area to the east of the city, who cast ballots at Kelowna polling stations on Oct. 15.
“I know they voted in the Kelowna election and they weren’t eligible,” Cannan said.
The confusion arises from the fact that some residents of the Ellison area, which is part of the Central Okanagan Regional District, have a Kelowna mailing address. It appears on their government-issued and other identification, council heard.
Laura Bentley, the deputy city clerk who served as chief returning officer for the election, said pollworkers are trained in trying to make sure only residents of the City of Kelowna cast ballots in municipal elections.
But ultimately, she said, it’s up to people to know where they live.
“The requirement is on the voter to understand where they’re entitled to vote,” Bentley said, adding all voters must make such a declaration when they show up at a polling station.
Council agreed to ask staff for a general review of election procedures. The review is expected to cover such things as polling locations, as Cannan noted that residents of the far northern neighbourhood of Holiday Park on the border with Lake Country had to drive to Rutland to cast their ballots.