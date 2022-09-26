More trees must be planted to replace any that are cut down along creek banks or in sensitive environmental areas, Kelowna city council has decided.
And only trees that are deemed to be hazardous can be removed from such specially-designated areas.
Protected trees are typically those on a slope of more than 30 percent, or those within 150 metres of a natural waterway. There are exemptions for trees deemed to be invasive species, or for trees removed as part of wildfire mitigation efforts.
As many as eight trees will be required to be planted when it’s deemed necessary to remove hazardous trees. A performance bond required of property owners won’t be fully returned by the city until two years after the trees are planted, to ensure they are well-established and thriving.
Property owners who improperly cut down a tree without getting the required approval could be fined up to $10,000, five times the previous amount.
“Staff propose these amendments to improve tree protection outcomes in sensitive environmental areas,” reads part of a report that went to council on Monday.
A new full-time city staffer will be hired next year to enforce all the provisions of the new tree removal bylaw.
In response to a question from Coun. Charlie Hodge, city staff said a related new bylaw covering more aspects of tree protection is still being developed and would likely come to council for review next year or in 2024.