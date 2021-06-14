Kelowna's controversial e-scooter trial project was endorsed and criticized by city councillors on Monday.
Tweaks being made to the program satisfied some councillors that the devices are being made as safe as possible.
"What I heard today gave me a little bit of hope," said Coun. Ryan Donn, who nevertheless added he was still concerned about the number of e-scooters being ridden on sidewalks instead of roads.
"To expect a program like this to roll out perfectly, I don't think was realistic," said Mayor Colin Basran. "This, like many other things, is messy, and it takes a bit of time to get it sorted out."
"I personally believe this is actually a great program and has all kinds of potential," said Coun. Gail Given. "In no way would I be willing to throw the baby out with the bath water."
Changes since the program launched in mid-April include banning the rental of e-scooters between 10:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. to limit the number of drunks who may ride them; limiting e-scooter speeds to 13 km/h on the downtown waterfront and in City Park; requiring rental firms to more quickly retrieve e-scooters that have been left where the block pedestrians or infringe on private property; placing more stickers on sidewalks reminding e-scooter users they are supposed to ride on the streets; permitting rental operators to place only 30% of the e-scooters downtown to limit congestion in the central core.
There are almost 1,000 scooters available for rent in Kelowna. The devices are rented 1,700 times a day with the average ride lasting 18 minutes and covering two kilometres.
Coun. Brad Sieben was among the sharpest critics of the e-scooter program. He said their use was often "reckless and haphazard" and created an "uneasy" feeling for pedestrians downtown. Sieben also said most of the scooters were being ridden for fun, belying earlier claims the devices would become an important transportation alternative to cars.
Coun. Maxine DeHart said the fact that 19 changes to the program have been made in just over two months shows it was ill-conceived from the start. "Why did we wait so long to be in this mess?" she asked.
With the lifting of the ban on recreational travel within B.C., Coun. Loyal Wooldridge predicted a surge of tourists would see even more of the devices being ridden in Kelowna, often improperly on sidewalks. "The rollout of this program has not been optimal," Wooldridge said.
"If it ends up being the Wild West downtown, we are going to have a problem," Coun. Luke Stack said.
Councillors will discuss the e-scooter program again at the June 28 meeting.