A rain forecast that proved to be inaccurate delayed the response to flooding along Mission Creek in Kelowna early Tuesday, officials say.
Crews were well prepared based on Environment Canada’s forecast, Sandra Follack, a deputy chief of the Kelowna Fire Department said.
“We wouldn’t have done anything differently,” she said. “This rain event was not predicted. We were advised by (Environment) Canada we would not be seeing any significant amounts of rain.
“They predicted 20 mm. We got more than 65 in a very short period of time, so that’s three times as much rain as what we thought was coming, which is why we’ve got some localized flooding. It’s also bringing some debris down the creek which is causing some issues," she said.
A local state of emergency was declared Monday afternoon after the flow in Mission Creek nearly quadrupled, to 115 cubic metres per second, not far off the all-time high of 124 cubic metres set in May 2018.
Despite the surging flows, the creek over-topped its banks in only scattered locations, with between four and six properties subject to some flooding. Water was reported on the roads in several areas, however, and about 20 cars were removed from a flooded area of a parking lot at the airport.
On Monday, Environment Canada had issued a special statement that warned of rainfall amounts of up to 40 mm in the Kelowna area.
Follack said a rainfall measuring device maintained by the city along Mission Creek showed 65 mm of rain came down since Monday midnight. “It’s an incredible amount of rain that nobody forecast,” she said.
Crews responded Tuesday morning with sandbags as soon as it was evident that flooding was occurring in some areas along Mission Creek, Follack said.
“One issue that we were faced with was the creekbed was overflowing into the streets and you’re just pumping it back into the creek. So we were there to help but you can’t put the water where you don’t have anywhere to put it,” she said.
“There was some localized flooding that could have been prevented had we sandbagged, but as we’ve said, we weren’t prepared for this event to happen the way that it did,” Follack said. “Even (Environment) Canada wasn’t sure what was coming in. So we do what we can.”