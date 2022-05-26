A five-storey building with 106 rental suites is proposed for 285 Robson Rd. West in Rutland.
An application to rezone the property from large lot housing to medium density housing is now being considered by city planners.
There were plans for a three-storey building on the site in 2020 but the developer has acquired an adjacent property and increased the proposed size of the project, citing increased demand for rental units.
There is currently no date for when city council will consider the rezoning request.