Three people were arrested after police were called about shots being fired inside a Peachland home.
About 1:30 p.m. last Friday, RCMP were informed about an assault with a weapon at a home in the 7200 block of Highway 97 South.
There are eight properties in that block, seven of which include waterfront along Okanagan Lake. The average assessment of those seven properties is $1.5 million.
When police arrived, they were told the suspects had fled in a red pick-up truck.
The suspects were soon found behind a business in Peachland, through the combined efforts of a police tracking dog, police helicopter, and uniformed officers.
The male victim of the alleged assault was treated for minor injuries. "Luckily, no one at the residence was injured due to the discharge of the firearm," Kelowna RCMP Const. Solana Pare said in a Monday release.
After the three suspects were arrested, they were released from custody without charge pending further investigation, Pare said.
The 7200 block of Highway 97 South in Peachland has seen similar police action before.
In August 2019, police were called to the block after a shooting inside a home in the area. A man inside a home was found with a gunshot wound on his leg.
"Early indicators suggest the incident was isolated in nature and police do not believe the general public is at further risk," RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said at the time.