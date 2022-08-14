A man fell into Okanagan Lake Saturday evening at the downtown Kelowna pier and didn’t come back up to the surface, police have confirmed.
A witness at the scene told The Daily Courier that a family in a pontoon boat arrived just before 7 p.m. at Kelowna’s Downtown Marina and Public Pier to refuel.
One of the group, a man who looked to be in his mid-20s, fell into the water in front of onlookers and sank below.
“Two fully-clothed marina (staff) immediately jumped in – pitch-black, deep – couldn’t locate,” the witness said.
The distraught family looked on as the search intensified and night fell.
Sgt. Kevin Duggan of the Kelowna RCMP said emergency officials responded to a report at 6:50 p.m. that a man had fallen into the water at the end of Bernard Avenue, and did not surface.
“Frontline members, along with Kelowna Fire Department are on scene and searching the area.
There was no further word from police Sunday morning on the outcome.