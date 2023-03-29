The rides will return and stand-up comedy will make its first appearance at Westside Daze as organizers have announced the programming for this year’s free family festival, July 7-9.
After the triumphant return of the midway last year, Shooting Star Amusements will again set up in the field beside the A & W.
Entertainment at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park starts at 6 p.m. July 7 with Josh + Bex, a Canadian folk duo, opening from 6 to 6:45 p.m., followed by Michael Daniels, a country music singer/songwriter, from 7 to 7:45 p.m. The headliner will be Totally Twain, a Shania Twain tribute, from 8:15 to 10 p.m.
Saturday will be packed with activities. After the parade through downtown Westbank, the action moves to Memorial Park where Thrash Wrestling will entertain the crowd from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Regals will be performing music from the 1950s and ’60s from 3 to 4 p.m.
Local comedian Tim Nutt, who has performed at Just for Laughs and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, will be bringing the laughs from 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Classic rock cover band 13 Broken Bones plays from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Headliner Rann Berry’s the Soul of Motown will be bringing the hits from groups like the Temptations, Sam and Dave and Stevie Wonder from 8:15 to 10 p.m.
The evening doesn’t end there, as Kinshira returns to Westside Daze with their mesmerizing fire performance, followed by fireworks from Gellatly Bay.
Sunday will see the Lions Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m., the Community Worship Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. and vendor markets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Westside Daze will finish for another year at 2 p.m., but the midway will be open until 4 p.m.
For a full itinerary, list of events and application forms for the kids’ fair, market vendors, concession vendors or parade, go online to westsidedaze.com.