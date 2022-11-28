Future callers to 911 may be given more choice than a response by police, fire, or paramedics.
Kelowna city councillors heard Monday that work is underway to expand the array of professionals that could be deployed when a call for help is made.
“Perhaps there could be a health response or a social service response,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance told council.
By way of example, she suggested calls that indicated a person was having a mental health crisis could be routed to a psychiatric nurse and/or social workers. Similarly, not all calls about drug overdoses, or calls that require the administration of an anti-overdose drug, may necessitate a police response, she said.
“Are we always the right agency to respond to those types of calls?” Triance asked.
An expanded emergency response system would free up more front-line police officers to respond to other types of 911 calls, she said.
Triance, making her regular quarterly appearance before council, also said that while there were some specific exceptions, overall crimes against persons in Kelowna were down two percent in recent months, while the provincial trend was up three percent.
That was welcome news to Coun. Luke Stack: “We haven’t seen a lot of down arrows for a little while.”
Coun. Ron Cannan asked when Kelowna could lose its unwanted title as the “crime capital of Canada.”
Triance said: “I’m putting my best foot forward.”