Health officials in the B.C. Interior should require Central Okanagan teachers and other school district employees to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status, board chair Moyra Baxter says.
Two attempts by the district to obtain that information from staff have not been successful, Baxter said Tuesday.
“It looks like an order is the only way we can get this information that we need,” Baxter said in an interview.
On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a new order allowing medical health officers in different regions of the province to require school district employees to provide their COVID-19 vaccination status to school districts.
“The Omicron variant has introduced more uncertainty into the course of the pandemic, and the rapid rise in infection rates in British Columbia and the experience in other places have led me to conclude that additional measures are necessary in order to permit the school and public health systems to plan for and respond to clusters and outbreaks of Omicron in schools,” Henry wrote.
“A lack of information on the parts of boards of education (and) the medical health officer about the vaccination status of staff members in school settings interferes with the suppression of (COVID-19) and constitutes a public health hazard,” Henry wrote.
Two school districts, Delta and Revelstoke, have introduced a vaccine mandate for all staff as a condition of employment. The seven members of the Central Okanagan school board will debate the issue at a meeting next Wednesday.
Since the provincial government last year left the decision a vaccine mandate up to each of B.C.’s 60 school districts, the Kelowna-based district has tried twice to find out how many of its 4,000 employees are vaccinated against COVID-19.
A voluntary request drew a response rate that was “quite abysmal”, Baxter said Tuesday. The board then ordered district employees to provide the information, with a deadline of Jan. 15.
“If it comes as a board directive, and since we’re the employer, you would think we’d get a 100% response,” Baxter said. “But we’re not anywhere near that.”
“We’ve been trying to get this information to inform us as we make our decision,” Baxter said. “But trouble was that the local teachers’ union told teachers not to respond.
“Since an order looks like the only way we can get this information, then yes, I would hope our local health authority would say to our staff, ‘You know what, you have to provide this information’,” Baxter said.
The Daily Courier has asked Interior Health if such an order will be made. If it is, there could be a deadline by which the information must be provided, and it’s possible that deadline will be after the Jan. 26 meeting where trustees are expected to make a decision on a vaccine mandate.
For her part, Baxter said she hoped such an order affecting Kelowna-area school district employees would come with a deadline for compliance before the Jan. 26 board meeting.
“We’ve already given staff six or seven weeks, an awfully long time, to provide their vaccination status,” she said. “I would hope, if Interior Health puts an order in, they would tell people who haven’t responded yet that they have a week to send in the information.”