Tourist-reliant B.C. businesses hard hit by the travel ban can get more financial help from the province.
The government announced Monday it was adding $75 million to the so-called Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant, bringing available funds to more than $125 million.
Grants can now be received by the owners of more than 5,300 hotels, motels, and short-term accommodations affected by the ban on travel between three regions of B.C.
That makes for more than 20,000 businesses - including restaurants, bars, breweries, and gyms impacted by the first phase of the Circuit Breaker closure orders earlier this month - that can now get financial help from the provincial government.
The hospitality sector is critical to Kelowna's economy. It's the fourth largest employment sector, accounting for almost 10% of all local jobs, according to the Central Okanagan economic development commission.
Tourism is a $2 billion-a-year industry in the Thompson-Okanagan. Kelowna alone attracts almost two million tourists in a normal year, with almost $400 million worth of spending by tourists throughout the Central Okanagan economy.
"For many B.C. businesses, the next few weeks will be some of the toughest since the pandemic began," Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, said in a government release.
"These additional funds will help businesses cover costs like rent and employee wages to help them through this difficult stretch. We hope for better days ahead for B.C. businesses and to be able to have the kind of summer we all want," Kahlon said.
From now until at least the end of the Victoria Day long weekend, British Columbians are not supposed to make non-essential trips between three large areas of the province - Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and the Interior.
The travel ban, to be enforced by police at random roadchecks with those deemed to be making non-essential trips facing fines of $575 - was imposed last Friday to curb the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 2,491 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. since Friday. Of the total, 206 were in the Interior Health region.
Thirteen people died of the disease since Friday, though hospitalizations due to COVID-19 fell below 500 to 484.