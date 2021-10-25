The COVID-19 vaccination rate in B.C. has hit the 90% milestone.
And the number of new cases declined steadily over the past three days, the province announce Monday.
But 20 more people died of the disease since last Friday, including six in the Interior Health region, making the toll 2,129 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
The vaccination rate rose to 90% from 89.9% on Friday. This figure refers to the percentage of eligible adults who've had at least one of the two necessary shots.
The full vaccination rate is 85%, the government announced Monday.
Between Friday and Saturday, 613 new cases were confirmed; 529 cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday; and 476 cases were reported between Sunday and Monday.
Of the total 1,618 cases since last Friday, 254 were in the Interior Health region. That was less than half the 699 cases reported in Fraser Health, and below the 289 cases reported in Northern Health.
There are now 29 active outbreaks at care facilities around the province, including ones at Cottonwoods in Kelowna and Village by the Station, Haven Hill, and Deni House elsewhere in Interior Health.