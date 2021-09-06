The holiday weekend turned tragic for a young person who was found dead on the campus of a Penticton high school.
RCMP are investigating the death of the critically injured teen or young man whose body was discovered on the grounds of Penticton Secondary School, Sunday morning.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a statement that a passerby reported seeing the unresponsive youth shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.
Shoihet says officers arrived as an ambulance crew was attending to him and that he was pronounced dead in hospital.
Investigators remained on the scene for most of the day as police worked to identify the victim of what is believed to be a suspicious death.
Police ask that anyone with information call police instead of posting it on social media, but at least one post is already being widely shared online.
“Our priority now is to identify this young man and speak with his family,” Supt. Brian Hunter, officer in charge of the Penticton RCMP said in a statement.
“We are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in identifying this young man to contact us.
“As well, we are asking those with information not to share such on social media, but rather in person to a police officer, so that we may gather untainted, first hand information which may assist in advancing this investigation.”
Anyone with information can contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.