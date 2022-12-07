Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has been charged with sexual assault, the BC Prosecution Service announced Wednesday.
Basran’s first court appearance is set for Jan. 24 in provincial court. The sexual assault is alleged to have occurred in Kelowna in May 2022.
After the allegation of sexual assault was made against Basran, an investigation was begun by the Kelowna RCMP. Their report was forwarded to the Nelson Police Department for review, the BC Prosecution Service says.
The report was then sent by the BC Prosecution Service on Oct. 13 - two days before the municipal election that saw Basran defeated by mayoral challenger Tom Dyas - to a Special Prosecutor, Brock Martland, a Vancouver lawyer in private practice.
A Special Prosecutor is named to avoid any real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice, considering the nature of the allegations and Basran’s then-status as an elected official, the BC Prosecution Service statement says.
“(Martland) was given a mandate to provide legal advice to the RCMP investigations as may be necessary, conduct any charge-related assessment, and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges were approved,” the statement says.
Martland subsequently approved a charge of sexual assault against Basran contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code. The maximum term in prison for a conviction of sexual assault is 10 years.
“As this matter is now before the court, neither the BC Prosecution Service nor the Special Prosecutor will be making any further comment or releasing any further information,” the statement says.
Basran, a former TV journalist and realtor, was a one-term city councillor when he won election as mayor in 2014. He was the youngest mayor in Kelowna history and the first person of color to hold the office.
Basran was re-elected in 2018, easily defeating Dyas. But Dyas, a former friend of Basran’s turned determined political adversary, ran against him again this fall. Dyas - who ran largely on an anti-crime platform - won 62 percent of all votes cast, while Basran won 31 per cent.
Dyas won the most votes at all 13 of the city’s polling stations. Since his election defeat, Basran has kept low profile. On his Instagram profile, he describes himself as a “Champion of inclusion, acceptance, and diversity.”