Discussions about new roads, water lines, and sewer connections could pave the way for the long-sought completion of the Okanagan Rail Trail.
The possibility of infrastructure upgrades where the boundaries of Kelowna, Lake Country, and the Okanagan Indian Band come together will be examined during talks between representatives of each jurisdiction.
Each government hopes to achieve specific objectives during the negotiations, which were hailed in a joint press release issued Tuesday as a “historic collaboration” that could pave the way to enhanced services.
“While the details will take time to flesh out for each of the various agreements, there will be significant safety and economic benefits for each community,” Lake Country Mayor James Baker said in the release.
For its part, the OKIB hopes to tie into nearby municipal water and sewer lines to develop band land.
And Kelowna aims to get better access to industrial lands via Commonwealth Road.
Another significant outcome of the talks could be the opening of a blocked-off section of the Okanagan Rail Trail, the popular long-distance recreation corridor that stretches from Vernon to downtown Kelowna.
A three-kilometre section through the OKIB reserve has never been opened to public use, a missing link which forces trail users to take a long and hazardous detour onto the shoulder of busy Highway 97.
The band says it will open the corridor to public use once the federal government completes a process that would see the land in question formally added to the reserve’s jurisdiction. That process has been underway for years, federal officials say, but there is no timetable for when it will be concluded.