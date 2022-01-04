Kelowna’s most expensive home may make waves locally but it’s barely a drop in the bucket compared to B.C. priciest properties.
The property is sometimes called the ‘Rock House’ for the placement of huge boulders on the curb that obscure the view of the nearly 10,000 square-foot, one-level concrete-and-glass mansion. The property has had the highest value of any home in the Thompson-Okanagan region since at least 2016.
While that makes it No. 1 in the Interior, it’s only the 296th most expensive property in B.C., according to information released Tuesday by the B.C. Assessment Authority.
The most expensive home in the province is at 3085 Point Grey Rd. In Vancouver, currently valued at $73.1 million, up from $66.8 million last year. Lavish though it is, the 15,694 sq.ft. oceanfront home was actually assessed at a higher value, of $78.8 million, in 2018.
Kelowna’s ‘Rock House’ last sold in 2005, when it was purchased by Cheryl Gillespie and Roger Hopkins for $4.8 million. Gillespie is an interior designer and media personality whose company is called Rock House Style.
According to the City of Kelowna’s ‘Property Tax Estimator’ on the municipality’s website, the owners of the ‘Rock House’ can expect to pay $82,392 in property taxes this summer, up from $60,699 last year.
Like the property on Hobson Road, most of the Okanagan-Thompson region’s most expensive properties are located on a waterfront.