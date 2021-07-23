Vernon is taking legal action to shut down a problem party house.
“Despite receiving multiple warnings and violation tickets for nuisance, noise complaints and unlawful land use, the owners of the property have continued to rent the house out to various guests who have used the property to hold large, loud gatherings that have been disruptive to the neighbourhood on a regular basis, often late into the night,” the city said in a news release.
The house has been annoying neighbours since 2019.
The city is seeking an injunction to stop the owners from using the house for short-term rentals.
Since 2019, bylaw officers have responded more than 50 complaints to the property and have written more than 25 violation tickets.
“This is in stark contrast to the four or five complaints received about the next most-reported STR property in town, within the same time frame,” the city said in a release.
City staff are putting together recommendations for council on a possible short-term rental bylaw.