Basran Dyas

Incumbent Colin Basran, left, and second-time challenger Tom Dyas are the perceived front-runners in the five person race to become Kelowna's next mayor. We are asking each of them one question a day leading up to the Oct. 14 municipal election.

 File photos

Which two politicians did you respect and admire the most, and why, before getting into politics yourself?

Tom Dyas: Al Horning and Winston Churchill are two inspirations of mine. As our representative, Al fought for Kelowna and ensured that we got our fair share, while always being accessible and willing to listen to residents. Churchill fought with tenacity to always do what he believed was right for his country and the world, even under immense pressure. No politician is perfect, but both these people took their jobs as representatives seriously and served with honour.
 
Colin Basran: On the world stage I admired Barack Obama for breaking the colour barrier and for the uplifting way he was able to communicate. He also excelled at remaining positive while constantly facing personal attacks and negativity. Locally I learned so much from former MLA Steve Thomson. He is well respected amongst his peers from all political parties for his ability to work collaboratively in order to find solutions for the betterment of our community. 