Which two politicians did you respect and admire the most, and why, before getting into politics yourself?
featured
Kelowna mayoral candidates cite Obama and Churchill as inspirations
- Daily Courier Staff
-
- Updated
Tom Dyas: Al Horning and Winston Churchill are two inspirations of mine. As our representative, Al fought for Kelowna and ensured that we got our fair share, while always being accessible and willing to listen to residents. Churchill fought with tenacity to always do what he believed was right for his country and the world, even under immense pressure. No politician is perfect, but both these people took their jobs as representatives seriously and served with honour.
Colin Basran: On the world stage I admired Barack Obama for breaking the colour barrier and for the uplifting way he was able to communicate. He also excelled at remaining positive while constantly facing personal attacks and negativity. Locally I learned so much from former MLA Steve Thomson. He is well respected amongst his peers from all political parties for his ability to work collaboratively in order to find solutions for the betterment of our community.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stinky bug invasion worse this fall than usual in the Okanagan
- Kelowna city councillor plays cupid on campaign trail
- Kelowna school trustees spar on teaching of sexual orientation, gender identity
- Inmate at Ontario's Beaver Creek Institution prison dies after 31 years in prison
- Rutlanders aim for political clout on Kelowna city council
- Kelowna mayoral question: Which city bylaws should/should not exist?
- Habib touts drug seizures in bid to become Kelowna's mayor
- New group seeks control of Kelowna school board
- Kelowna's mayoral candidates more diverse than the city they hope to lead
- Kelowna mayoral challenge: Basran versus Dyas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Daily Courier - Daily Headline Subscribers
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!