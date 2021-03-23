British Columbians with cancer and severe respiratory conditions, and those who've received organ transplants, have been bumped up the vaccine queue.
The elevated priority means about 200,000 people deemed to be at high risk will get their shots earlier than would otherwise have been the case, the government says.
Those considered to be "clinically extremely vulnerable" will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment beginning next Monday.
About 550,000 vaccine doses have so far been administered in B.C., which has a population of 5.2 million.
"B.C. has made tremendous progress on our age-based vaccine program," Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a government release.
"Now, we are able to expand to those people who are at increased risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions or various medical treatments," Dix said.
Those people identified as being "clinically extremely vulnerable" will get a letter in the mail in the next few days telling them of their eligibility for a vaccine shot. They must bring that letter to the appointment.
If someone believes they should be on the list but do not receive the letter by mid-April, they should contact the Interior Health COVID-19 call centre at 1.877.740.7747.
"Since Day One of our immunization plan, we have set out to protect those who are most at risk to COVID-19," said Dr. Penny Ballam, in charge of the provincial immunization program.
As of Wednesday, anyone born in 1945 or earlier can call to make a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, the provincial ban on worship services has been lifted to allow people of faith to gather together outside.
"Worship service organizers must ensure COVID-19 safety plans are in place for all outdoor services and all attendees must follow those plans," public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a release.
Between Monday and Tuesday, 682 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across B.C., including 76 in the Interior Health region.
Twenty percent of the new cases were caused by variants of concern. The vast majority of these cases are of the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom.