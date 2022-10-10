Two volunteers found love on the campaign trail while helping with the re-election efforts of Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh.
Balzor Singh and Gulshanpreet Brar joined Singh’s campaign team in June.
“I mentioned to both of them that I thought they’d make a cute couple, but they laughed it off,” Mohini Singh said.
“But over hours of strategizing and campaigning, unbeknown to the rest of the team, love did start to bloom between the two,” Singh said. “One weekend as the team went door-knocking, the two announced they will be getting engaged right after the election.”
The newlyweds-to-be knew of each other through family before the campaign, but working together gave them a chance to spend a lot of time with one another.
“I really like his personality,” said Brar, who works in human resources. “He’s charming and nice and calm at the same time. Those are the kind of things I’ve been looking for in a life partner.”
“I realized she was an amazing person, and I asked her out for coffee. Coffee led to dinner, but we kept it kind of quiet through the summer," said Singh, a mortgage broker, adding with a laugh: “Sometimes people just need a bit of a push to get together. Mohini was our push.”
The city councillor is happy to have played the part of Cupid: “Now my team says we’re working on the ‘Love Campaign’.”