Among the crosses, row on row, is the name of one woman.
Two hundred and twenty-seven white crosses, each bearing the name of a local resident who lost their life in service of their country, are being staked in the ground near the Cenotap this afternoon.
All but one of the crosses have a man’s name on them.
Kathleen Dorcas Kronbauer was 21 years old when she travelled from Kelowna to Vancouver to enlist with the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Women’s Division on Sept. 9, 1943.
Born in Vancouver, she was the adopted daughter and only child of Peter and Katherine Kronbauer of Kelowna.
She had worked as a secretary and stenographer prior to enlisting, and was taken on as a medical clerk, military records indicate.
“Good appearance, good manner . . . has had nine months office experience. Recommended as clerk stenographer. Good type,” an enlistment official wrote. “She is very anxious and willing to learn; pleasant and neat appearance.”
More than 50,000 Canadian women served with the military during the Second World War, including 17,400 in the RCAF's Women's Division. They were all volunteers as there was no draft for women.
In the spring of 1944, Kronbauer was admitted to hospital with severe abdominal pains. She underwent exploratory surgery and her appendix was removed.
After the procedure, her condition worsened. “Nurse states the patient was very very white almost ashen in colour and said she had a pain about the praecordium,” Kronbauer’s records state.
Kronbauer died in hospital at 2 p.m. on June 30, 1944. Her cause of death was listed as post-operative pulmonary embolus, blood clot, origin undetermined.
“When we think of war, we do not automatically associate it with women. And yet, women have long been called on to play important roles alongside men in times of war,” the federal government’s website for veterans affairs states.
“At first, women often served as military nurses, but over time they have gradually come to occupy roles that were traditionally reserved for men.
“From the research that has been done to date, it has been estimated that, since Confederation, nearly 200 women have died while serving in the Canadian military,” the website states.
Eighty Canadian women died while serving with the military during the Second World war, the Department of Veterans Affairs says.
Kronbauer’s death was noted in a short item on page 4 of The Kelowna Courier newspaper on July 6, 1944. The front page of the paper’s previous edition had the photos and biographies of eight Kelowna men who’d been killed in European combat.
After Kronbauer died, her body was returned to Kelowna. She is buried in the city-owned cemetery, in Lot 48, Row 31.
Her final belongings were listed as including a small cedar writing chest, a Kodak camera and film, a ski jacket, letters, and an RCAF heart necklace.
- An opening ceremony for the Field of Crosses display will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. in City Park. It will remain in place until Nov. 12.