Peachland should pause the use of a new zoning designation that has led to the construction of a four-storey building on scenic Beach Avenue, a town councillor says.
Coun. Terry Condon says the new 52-foot-high residential and commercial development is out of keeping with the look of the waterfront neighbourhood, which consists mainly of single-family homes.
“It’s even more of an eyesore than was expected based on the original application,” Condon said Tuesday in an interview.
“Our present official community plan would permit that kind of building to be built from the museum to Trepanier Creek so long as the lot is large enough to accommodate it, and I don’t think that was ever the community intent,” Condon said.
He plans to bring forth a notice of motion asking council to pause the use of the CR1 and CR2 zones pending further community consultation.
Council approved the Beach Avenue development in a 4-3 vote last year with the representatives bitterly divided on the proposal.
“We see a structure that stands out, I would say, like an elephant in a flower bed,” Coun. Ketih Fielding said during a meeting on March 9, 2021.
Other councillors said the town had long tried to encourage higher density residential and commercial development along the waterfront and looked forward to similarly tall buildings. “If it’s an elephant in a garden, eventually there will be a whole herd so then it won’t be off,” Coun. Pam Cunningham said.
At the public hearing on the development, held in 2019, sentiment was strongly against the proposal. Seventy-five people attended and of the 22 who addressed council, all but a handful said they were opposed to the project.