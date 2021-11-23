Renee Merrifield says she’s the kind of successful and environmentally-conscious builder who can draw new supporters to the BC Liberals and lead the party back to power.
Extreme weather events in B.C. this year show the province needs to take strong action on climate change both to protect people and the economy, Merrifield said during a Monday night debate among the leadership candidates.
“If we don’t take care of our ecosystem, people suffer,” Merrifield, a Kelowna developer, said during the debate. They suffer with smoky air filling their lungs. Industry suffers with disruption to logistics and highways that are destroyed by flood and fires.
“Our water systems, they get strained and our farmers actually can’t provide the food necessary for our food security and, all the while, our carbon footprint grows, as it has under the NDP government over the last four years,” she said.
Most of the sharpest exchanges in the nearly two-hour debate were between Kevin Falcon, Michael Lee, and Ellis Ross. None of the candidates used their challenge options to take issue with anything said by Merrifield.
On a question from a party member on how the BC Liberals can broaden their electoral appeal and reach new voters, Merrifield - the only woman in the race - said that would be a key goal of hers if she becomes leader.
“We need a leader who can actually create a culture where all are welcomed, create a table where different voices can come and be heard,” she said. “We need a cultural shift in order to actually attract the diverse candidates that we want.”
Merrifield mentioned her business and development career several times in the debate, saying that over the past 25 years she has led 31 companies across 11 different industries in four provinces.
“I build winners. Give me a Money Mart loan and I can scratch you out a business plan,” she said.
Her development projects, she said, had many environmentally-friendly features.
“I have built to Step Code 3. I’ve actually built to Net Zero. I have built to LEED standards. I have built and given off-grid packages for townhomes as upgrades,” she said.
In an apparent reference to Falcon, a former Liberal cabinet minister who narrowly lost a leadership bid to Christy Clark in 2011, Merrifield said some leadership candidates want to go “backwards. They want the glory days. They want the old band back together again. They’re just going to end up out of touch and left behind.”
Merrfield said she is the forward-thinking candidate with “new ideas, new energy, hard work, and focus with vision, integrity, passion and transformational leadership that leads to unity. I am this kind of leader.”
Members of the BC Liberal party will vote for the next leader between Feb. 3-5.