New cases of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna have resumed a downward trend after a one-week uptick in infections.
Last week, an average of 32 people a day in greater Kelowna tested positive for COVID-19. That was down from a daily average of 40 the week before, and is well below the pandemic peak of 131 daily infections in mid-August.
Across the entire Interior Health region, the spread of COVID19 fell last week to 124 infections per 100,000 of population from 137 cases per 100,000 the previous week.
In the past three weeks, "the weekly number of hospital and ICU admissions have been relatively stable", the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reports in its latest situation report, released Wednesday.
The incidence of COVID-19 has been rising among children under 12, who are too young to get vaccinated, to a point where it nearly matches their share of the B.C. population.
Seven percent of the 186,000 cases confirmed to Sept. 25 were in children under 10; this age group accounts for nine percent of the provincial population.
But only one percent of all hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been children under 10, and there have been two deaths among the 12,187 children in this age group who've tested positive for the disease.
Of the 1,951 British Columbians who had died of COVID-19 by Sept. 25, 27% were age 90 or older, and 35% were between 80 and 89. These two age groups account for five percent of the population.