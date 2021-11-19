More than 630 Kelowna homeowners will be asked to connect their properties to sanitary sewers in the next four years a cost of thousands of dollars apiece.
The city has received a $9 million government grant to help in the ongoing removal of septic systems from residential areas.
Some of the tanks and fields are decades old and are leaking, city officials say, raising environmental concerns particularly in Rutland where hundreds of systems are at "extreme risk" of failure.
"Remaining septic fields continue to deteriorate across the city," acting infrastructure director Jon Vos writes in a report going to council on Monday. "The city has focused on eliminating septic systems for over 30 years."
Pending council's expected approval, the plan is to extend sanitary sewers to 570 properties in central Rutland, 55 properties in the Rialto Drive area, and an as-yet undetermined number of properties in the Hall Road area.
Even with the government grant, which will cover 53% of the project's total budget of $17 million, homeowners will have to pay a minimum connection charge of $7,500 to help pay for the new sanitary sewer lines.
They will also have to pay for the construction of a sewer line from the edge of their property to their house, an expense that varies depending on distance and terrain but typically runs into the thousands of dollars.
Provided their septic field is deemed to be in good working order, the city says it will offer flexibility in when homeowners are required to connect their properties to the new sanitary sewer lines.