A Kelowna nightclub manager has been awarded damages after being assaulted by a customer.
David Habib was punched in the face while escorting a drunk woman out of the Liquid Zoo nightclub on June 19, 2019.
Brandon Daniel Wilson came to the women’s defence and sucker punched Habib, breaking several bones in his face and eye area, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Briana Hardwick wrote in a decision on Friday.
A CT scan “revealed fractures of the left orbital floor and the lateral wall, left maxilla, zygoma and nasal bones. This pattern of injury was consistent with blunt force trauma,” Hardwick wrote.
Wilson and the woman, identified by the judge as E.C., came to the Liquid Zoo on June 19, 2019. They’d been celebrating E.C.’s birthday at several locations with her mother, who was in a relationship with Wilson. The mother did not join them at the nightclub.
“Unfortunately, the staff member working the front door of the establishment on June 19, 2019 did not notice or observe the intoxication level of E.C. and the defendant,” the judge wrote. “Had that occurred and they were refused entry, the incident would have been avoided.”
When staff realized how drunk E.C. was they notified Habib and the decision was made to escort her out.
“The plaintiff approached the table and asked E.C. if she was at the establishment with anyone. He testified that E.C. advised him she was not,” the judge wrote. “The defendant was not present for this conversation.”
Staff said E.C. left the club willingly. Wilson, however, thought he saw E.C. wince as she was escorted out.
After putting on his jacket, “the defendant then rapidly appeared on the scene. Within mere moments, he punched the plaintiff on the left side of his face. It is admitted the defendant delivered the blow. Importantly, there is also no evidence that any words were spoken between the plaintiff and the defendant prior to the incident,” the judge wrote.
Wilson testified that Habib, a boxing coach, swung first and missed, and Wilson’s punch was in self-defence for himself and his escort.
“However, as I have made clear, E.C. was being cooperative and the only evidence of any need for concern for her safety is the defendant’s evidence that he simply saw her ‘wince,’” the judge wrote.
Nor did anyone testify in support of Wilson’s version of events during the Feb. 27-March 2 trial, the judge noted.
“After the defendant punched the plaintiff, the plaintiff immediately fell to the floor.”
A few hours later, it was determined Habib needed emergency surgery on his left eye.
“After convalescing from his eye surgery, the plaintiff underwent further surgery to repair the broken bones on the left side of his face,” the judge wrote.
Habib suffered permanent damage to his left eye.
Wilson was acquitted in a criminal trial, but a civil trial has different standards.
“In this action, the plaintiff must prove his claim and his damages on the balance of probabilities and not on the criminal standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” the judge explained.
Habib’s boxing training was one reason the judge didn’t accept Wilson’s claim that Habib struck first.
“Even if this phantom punch from the plaintiff occurred, which I do not accept it did, I conclude the plaintiff would have taken some defensive action or manoeuvre to avoid or counter the blow delivered by the defendant. The plaintiff did not do so because it was an undefended ‘sucker punch’ that he did not anticipate or see coming.”
Wilson claimed he was roughed up by nightclub bouncers. The judge didn’t dispute that, but said it happened after Wilson hit Habib.
“I accept that it is proven, on the balance of probabilities, that the defendant committed the tort of battery as against the plaintiff,” the judge concluded.
“The judge said Habib has made a substantial recovery, but said his left eye is now as a “spare tire.”
“Further, while he remains active as a coach, he no longer spars and does not compete in boxing events. This loss is significant given the extensive involvement the plaintiff had in the sport throughout his life. I do recognize that, given his age (62), the plaintiff may have voluntarily decided to limit his active participation in the sport at some time. The point is that the injuries sustained in the incident forced him to make that decision prematurely.”
The judge awarded Habib $90,000, plus health-care and court costs to be determined. Other requests for damages were rejected.
Habib ran for mayor of Kelowna last October, finishing a distant third.