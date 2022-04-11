A new domestic and international charter jet service is being launched by KF Aerospace.
Two B737NG aircraft will be available for chartering through ‘Aeroflyer’ in the coming months, the company announced Monday.
Likely future passengers aboard the 119-seat planes include oilfield workers, sports teams, and large groups headed for private events such as golf tournaments, weddings, and cruises, chief operations manager Nick Samuel said in an interview.
“The aircraft is perfect for private charters of about 100 people,” Samuel said.
The idea of a group booking a charter flight may seem exotic, but once all costs are considered the per-person expense likely wouldn’t be much more than it is with a trip with regularly scheduled airlines, Samuel said.
“When you multiply the cost of a single seat on any route by the number of people that are travelling, the cost of booking a charter flight wouldn’t be that far off,” Samuel said.
Plus, a charter booking can offer speedier transit through an airport, as well as a higher quality of in-flight meal and entertainment service, he said.
“We’re taking about extra convenience for the passengers for who, in that type of charter world, time is money,” he said. “We’ll bring value and the in-flight service that you just don’t get with today’s mainline carriers.”
He gave the example of a cruise line chartering an ‘Aeroflyer’ jet to bring customers from a large city to the point of departure, rather than just booking them on scheduled flights.
“Cruise lines might say, ‘Yeah, we understand it’s a couple more dollars per seat compared to scheduled flights but we’re going to get white glove service, meals of our choosing, and the flight attendants will wear our branding’,” Samuel said.
KF Aerospace, founded more than 50 years ago by Barry Lapointe, is Canada’s largest commercial aircraft and maintenance provider and an air operator with decades of experience in cargo charters.